

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for July and trade data for June will be issued at 8:30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 180,000, down from 222,000 last month. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.3 percent.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1871 against the euro, 110.10 against the yen, 1.3143 against the pound and 0.9685 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX