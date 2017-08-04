SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Analysts following a Canadian company that recently released a preliminary economic assessment of its uranium prospects in the Athabasca Basin are all aglow with the results.

NexGen Energy Ltd. announced its maiden preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the "basement-hosted" Arrow Deposit on July 31. In its press release, the company outlined the following highlights:

After-Tax Net Present Value (NPV8%) = CAD $3.49 Billion

After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) = 56.7%

Average Annual Production (Years 1-5) = 27.6 M lbs U3O8

Average Annual Production (Life of Mine) = 18.5 M lbs U3O8

Based on a uranium price of $50/lb, the company anticipates Saskatchewan royalties over the life of the mine of CA$2.98 billion.

The PEA "is based on the mineral resource estimate announced by the Company in March 2017. . .that comprised an Indicated Mineral Resource of 179.5 M lb of U3O8 contained in 1.18 M tonnes grading 6.88% U3O8, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 122.1 M lb of U3O8 contained in 4.25 M tonnes grading 1.30% U3O8," the company stated. "The PEA does not include the results of the Company's winter or summer 2017 drill programs, which will total over 66,000 m of additional drilling."

