SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - A high-growth oil and gas exploration and production company drilled the first horizontal well on its Permian Basin acreage.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. completed the drilling stage of the Flying B Ranch #3H well. The company announced on July 18 that the "horizontal leg at Total Depth was ~8,300 feet in the Wolfcamp A Bench. Preliminary indications from mud log and gamma ray MWD readings indicated a consistent exposure to the planned pay zone over the entire length of the lateral."

The company also stated that it plans to "employ a 25 stage frac over a 5,000-foot section of the lateral wellbore where casing was successfully set and cemented in place. Frac design will be consistent with the latest technology being utilized by others in the Midland Basin."

Torchlight's project geologist, Rich Masterson, said, "We have managed to stay in zone and the logs indicate that we should be able to frac this well in a manner consistent with other Midland Basin wells targeting the Wolfcamp A interval. We encountered good shows of oil in the samples and good gas on the mud log chromatograph."

