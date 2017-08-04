

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of July.



The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in July from 4.4 percent in June. The modest decrease matched economist estimates.



