

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning after an upbeat U.S. jobs report renewed expectations the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates despite stubbornly tame inflation.



The unemployment rate slipped to 4.3% from 4.4%, a 16-year low. Average wages climbed 0.3% to $26.36 an hour, as the economy generated 209,000 jobs, well beyond estimates for 180,000 new jobs.



Gold was down 40 cents at $1274 an ounce, holding near 8-week highs due a to weak U.S. dollar.



The strong jobs report will overshadow some troubling economic news from earlier in the week. U.S. personal spending and income growth were weak in June, and a key inflation measure rose only 0.1 percent in June after a similar gain in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX