sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,064 Euro		+0,023
+2,21 %
WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,066
1,111
15:48
04.08.2017 | 14:57
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Voluntary Announcement on Business Update

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ON BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to inform its shareholders of the latest business development of the Group.

The directors (the "Directors") of the Company are pleased to announce the key financial figures of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., in July 2017.

Set out below are the key financial figures of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. in July 2017.

Unaudited, Rmb'000
As at
July 2017July 31, 2017
IncomeNet ProfitNet Asset
Zheshang Securities1187,497.269,799.711,362,354.8
Zheshang AM227,077.86,574.81,124,685.2
1. Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., a 63.74% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Shangsan Expressway Co. Ltd., who in turn is a 73.625% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
2. Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd., a 100% owned subsidiary of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd.

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
ZHAN Xiaozhang
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 4, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie, Mr. DAI Benmeng, and Mr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa.


© 2017 PR Newswire