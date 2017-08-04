

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the federal investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during presidential election, has reportedly tapped a Washington grand jury to examine evidence of the allegations.



The use of Grand jury is a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations to issue subpoenas to compel people to testify.



The move, regarded as a more aggressive approach by Mueller on Russia probe, irked the President.



Trump poured scorn on the inquiry while addressing thousands of die-hard supporters in Huntington, West Virginia.



'They're trying to cheat you out of the leadership that you want with a fake story,' Trump told the people who gave him massive mandate last year.



He has been critical of Mueller's investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.



Recent reports had claimed that Trump's legal team is looking for ways to discredit the probe by Mueller, searching for conflicts of interest.



Reuters reported Thursday that Mueller has already issued Grand Jury subpoenas linked to Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised to provide information helpful to the Republican presidential campaign.



Mueller has also replaced most of the prosecutors originally on the case with more than a dozen investigators, including current and former justice department prosecutors experienced in international bribery, organized crime and financial fraud.



Thursday, he received strong Congressional support with two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee introducing legislation designed to protect the Special Counsel from being fired by the President.



The bill mandates that only the Attorney General or the most senior Justice Department official in charge of the matter would have the power to remove the special counsel.



Additionally, the special counsel would be allowed to challenge his or her removal in court under the legislation.



