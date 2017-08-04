

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) Friday announced a surge in second quarter net income to $259 million from $16 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.03 compared to $0.06 a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $276 million or $1.10 per share.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased $2.533 billion from $2.156 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected the company to report revenue of $2.4 billion.



