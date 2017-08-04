

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The Italian economy is benefiting from the improvement in the industry sector and stronger labor market dynamics that has driven consumer and business confidence higher, the statistical office ISTAT said Friday.



In its monthly economic report, the ISTAT said the leading indicator has sustained a positive trend, suggesting favorable economic conditions in the coming months.



Foreign trade is characterized by positive dynamics for both exports and imports, the agency said. Export flows are largely driven by the EU countries, while both export and import flows with non-EU countries slowed down, the ISTAT added.



While the construction sector improved moderately, output has not recovered yet, the report said.



Employment expectations for the coming months remain optimistic, especially those for manufacturing and construction firms.



Headline inflation continued its slowdown in July, led by energy prices and costs in the transport and communication services. Core inflation slowed due to a modest increase in prices of other non-energy industrial goods, the ISTAT said.



