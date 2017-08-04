Aircraft Arresting System Market by Type, End User, System, Platform & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Aircraft Arresting System Market by Type (Net Barrier, Cable, Maas, EMAS, Aircraft Carrier Arresting System), End User (Commercial Airport, Military Airbase, Aircraft Carrier), System (Fixed, Portable), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The aircraft arresting system market is projected to reach USD 1,104.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to various technological developments taking place across the globe, which include the development of advanced arresting gears for Ford-class carriers, and mobile aircraft arresting systems, among others.
The aircraft arresting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, system, platform, and region. Among types, the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the cable segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Factors such as mandatory installation of EMAS at airports having runway safety length less than 1,000 feet and increasing spending on runway safety measures are expected to drive the market.
On the basis of end use, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into commercial airport, aircraft carrier, and military airbase. The military airbase segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increase in procurement of jet aircraft and the construction of temporary runways.
Based on system, the fixed system segment is estimated to account for a share of 87.4% of the aircraft arresting system market in 2017. Based on platform, the naval-based segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to an increase in the number of aircraft carriers across the globe and replacement of conventional systems with naval-based aircraft arresting systems. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, respectively.
Companies Mentioned
- A-Laskuvarjo
- Aries Test Systems and Instrumentation
- Atech Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Escribano Mechanical & Engineering
- Foster-Miller, Inc.
- General Atomics
- Runway Safe
- Scama Ab
- Victor Balata Belting Company
- Wire Rope Industries
- Wireco Worldgroup
- Zodiac Aerospace
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Type
8 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By End User
9 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By System
10 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Platform
11 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zsvgl/aircraft
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716