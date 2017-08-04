Aircraft Arresting System Market by Type, End User, System, Platform & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Arresting System Market by Type (Net Barrier, Cable, Maas, EMAS, Aircraft Carrier Arresting System), End User (Commercial Airport, Military Airbase, Aircraft Carrier), System (Fixed, Portable), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft arresting system market is projected to reach USD 1,104.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to various technological developments taking place across the globe, which include the development of advanced arresting gears for Ford-class carriers, and mobile aircraft arresting systems, among others.



The aircraft arresting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, system, platform, and region. Among types, the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the cable segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Factors such as mandatory installation of EMAS at airports having runway safety length less than 1,000 feet and increasing spending on runway safety measures are expected to drive the market.



On the basis of end use, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into commercial airport, aircraft carrier, and military airbase. The military airbase segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increase in procurement of jet aircraft and the construction of temporary runways.



Based on system, the fixed system segment is estimated to account for a share of 87.4% of the aircraft arresting system market in 2017. Based on platform, the naval-based segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to an increase in the number of aircraft carriers across the globe and replacement of conventional systems with naval-based aircraft arresting systems. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, respectively.

Companies Mentioned



A-Laskuvarjo

Aries Test Systems and Instrumentation

Atech Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Foster-Miller, Inc.

General Atomics

Runway Safe

Scama Ab

Victor Balata Belting Company

Wire Rope Industries

Wireco Worldgroup

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Type



8 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By End User



9 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By System



10 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Platform



11 Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zsvgl/aircraft

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716