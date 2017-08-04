

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Resources LP (POPE) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $0.16 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $0.44 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $15.89 million. This was up from $12.71 million last year.



Pope Resources LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.16 Mln. vs. $0.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -63.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.7% -Revenue (Q2): $15.89 Mln vs. $12.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.0%



