

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC



4 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 289,872 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 118.9p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2017 payable on 4 August 2017.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 11 August 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 90,576,601 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3420207R12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX