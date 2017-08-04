Watch Gang: 9-Month-Old Start Up WatchGang.com Has Shipped More than 100,000 Watches

Watch Gang is Used by Celebrities like Jamie Foxx

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Matthew Gallagher, the founder and owner of the watch membership service Watch Gang, is pleased to announce that his 9-month-old company has just reached an impressive milestone. In July, 2017, the company shipped out its 100,000th watch.

To learn more about Watch Gang and how it is changing the $20 billion dollar watch industry, please check out https://signup.watchgang.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, in the 9 short months that Watch Gang has been in existence, it has created quite a positive buzz with the huge number of satisfied customers who are excited to purchase premium watches at wholesale prices.

Watch Gang first made the news when the start up began surprising a random member with a Rolex every Friday. As the spokesperson noted, Gallagher is planning to launch a Tuesday TAG Heuer time piece giveaway in the near future.

Watch Gang also received positive accolades when a member posted on the company's Facebook Group that he had lost his watch collection in a fire. Over 15,000 members who read the post quickly responded, pooling together donations to help out the member and offering watches from their own collections.

The watch membership service, which is being used by celebrities like Jamie Foxx, offers three levels of membership: Original, Black and Platinum. The cost for the Original membership is just $25 a month and members receive and keep a watch that is worth up to $150 every 30 days. Platinum members receive watches worth up to $1,500 for $275 per month, the spokesperson added.

"The watches from Watch Gang are guaranteed to appraise for up to five times the cost of membership," the spokesperson noted, adding that members also have access to great flash sales as well as to the Watch Gang Exchange group and more.

"We partner with multiple watch brands every month to ensure you always get a new and interesting timepiece. From fashion watches to premium luxury Swiss brands, Watch Gang is changing the way people discover watches at a price never before offered."

To learn more about Watch Gang and how they can afford to give away a Rolex watch every week, please check out the short video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crmVIzI8Sjo&feature=youtu.be.

About Watch Gang:

Watch Gang is a watch membership service that offers its members an amazing watch worth up to $500 each month. Memberships start as low as $25, and members also get access to flash sales, a Rolex giveaway every Friday, the Watch Gang Exchange Group and many other perks. For more information, please visit https://signup.watchgang.com/.

