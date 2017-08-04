MonsterAds: Entrepreneur Ben Cagle is Appointed to the Executive Leadership Team of American Heart Association

Ben Cagle is the Founder and CEO of the Online Ads Network MonsterAds

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Ben Cagle, a successful entrepreneur and founder and CEO of MonsterAds, is pleased to announce that he was recently appointed to the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association.

As a spokesperson for MonsterAds noted, Cagle is an ideal selection for the advisory board of the American Heart Association. He is not only an accomplished entrepreneur, he also believes strongly in giving back to the community whenever possible.

Cagle founded MonsterAds in 2011 as an invitation-only advertising agency. As the spokesperson noted, Cagle never meant for the online ads network to go public. However, in the last six years MonsterAds has grown at an impressive pace, and Cagle has enjoyed building trust and rapport with the online publishers that are at the heart of the success of his business.

Cagle understands the importance of building trust and rapport with clients, the spokesperson noted, and he is proud of the great reputation he has earned by hosting the MonsterAds online forum as well as the most popular parties in the online marketing industry that have featured guests like musicians Snoop Dogg, Coolio and Ludacris.

Now, with his recent appointment to the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association (AHA), Cagle is looking forward to dedicating his time to an organization that is devoted to fighting heart disease and stroke. Cagle will work alongside Chairman Randy Marion Jr. and Director of Development Christine Jolly on the organization's advisory board.

"Ben is proud to be part of the American Heart Association's executive leadership team," noted the spokesperson, adding that the AHA funds innovative research, fights for stronger public health policies, and provides critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

"The AHA is the nation's leader in CPR education training. We help people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices. We provide science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients," noted an article on the AHA's website.

The AHA hosts an annual fundraising event called The Heart Ball. This next event will be held at Dale Earnhardt Enterprises in February 2018.

To learn more about the American Heart Association and the 2017 Heart Ball that was held in February, please visit https://ahagreensboro.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20172018IredellHeartBall/tabid/868576/Default.aspx.

