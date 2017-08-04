Global Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2022: Growing Concern About the Waste Management

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market - By Products, Type of Waste, End-User Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global hazardous waste handling automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% for the period 2017 - 2022. Hazardous waste management is the collection, disposal and treatment of harmful materials. If improperly handled, it can cause substantial harm to human health and the environment. These include waste materials generated on a day-to-day basis by people, power plants and manufacturing companies.

Hazardous wastes pose an enormous threat to the public health. It has to be treated, recycled and disposed effectively in order to not pollute the environment. Growing awareness has brought government's attention towards legislations that can help in the effective tackling of these wastes. This also helps in controlling the expenditure towards healthcare, treating the after-effects of these hazardous wastes on population. Growth in awareness and the changing environmental conditions are expected to drive the global hazardous waste handling automation market.

Drivers

Government and industry regulations

Growing concern about the waste management

Restraints

The economic activity still has to pick up in several countries owing to the global recession of 2008.

The market has reached a stagnant position in several developed countries. Vendors have to look out for new avenues for their products.

Companies Mentioned





Floatograph Technologies

Hiab (Cargotec Corporation)

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Konecranes

Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc.

PAR Systems

PENZ crane

Pallmann

Terex MHPS GmbH

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Technology Overview

5. Global Hazardous Waste Management Automation Market by Type of Waste - USD million (2017 - 2022)



6. Global Hazardous Waste Management Automation Market by Automation Product - USD million (2017 - 2022)



7. Global Hazardous Waste Management Automation Market by Industry - USD million (2017-2022)

8. Global Hazardous Waste Management Automation Market by Geography - USD million (2017-2022)



9. Vendor Market Share



10. Competitive Intelligence and Profiles of Hazardous Waste Management Automation Product Vendors



11. Investment Analysis



12. Future Opportunities in Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zwktwm/global_hazardous

