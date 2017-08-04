Floor Adhesive Market to Grow 5.2% CAGR to 2022 Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The floor adhesive market is expected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2017 to $11.01 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022 while Research Report covers top 11 Companies with their Competitive Strategies, Top Segments, Market Trends, Share, and Regional Outlook in near future with overall industry analysis.

The floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as China, India, South Korea, and various Southeast Asian countries are attracting several global players to establish their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific. These manufacturers are competing to reach an extensive customer base in countries, such as China and India to cater to the increasing demand for adhesives from the residential and industrial sectors in these countries. Increased investments in infrastructural development in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the floor adhesive market in Asia-Pacific.

The key companies profiled in floor adhesive market research report include Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA (France), Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), and LATICRETE International, Inc (U.S.).

The growth of the floor adhesive market is driven by the increasing use of several types of flooring materials in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. However, stringent government regulations pertaining to the VOC content in floor adhesive can restrain the growth of the floor adhesive market.

Based on type, the epoxy segment of the floor adhesive market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The excellent properties of the epoxy adhesives, such as quick curing, a solvent-less system, and consumer friendly usage are expected to drive the demand for this type of adhesives in the coming years. Epoxy adhesives form an extremely strong and durable bond with most materials.

This report covers the consumption of floor adhesive across different applications and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the floor adhesive market across different segments based on resin type, application, technology, end use, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the floor adhesive market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (35%) and Tier 3 (25%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (55%), Directors (25%) and others (20%) from various key organizations operating in the floor adhesive market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (35%), Europe (25%), Asia-Pacific (15%), South America (15%), and the Middle East & Africa (10%).

This report aims at helping the market leaders/new entrants in the floor adhesive market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall floor adhesive market and its subsegments. This report aims at helping stakeholders to obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses by making suitable market strategies. This report also aim sat helping the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

