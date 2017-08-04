

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of a Labor Department report showing strong monthly job growth, President Donald Trump touted the numbers as a sign of progress under his administration.



'Excellent Jobs Numbers just released - and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA!' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday.



The tweet from Trump came after the Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs.



With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in July from 4.4 percent in June. The modest decrease matched economist estimates.



Earlier in the day, Trump highlighted plans by Toyota and Mazda to build a $1.6 billion plant in the U.S. and create 4,000 new jobs.



Trump called the plans to construct a new plant in the U.S. a 'great investment in American manufacturing' in a post on Twitter.



'And don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin,' he added.



Trump predicted that there would be much more regulation 'busting' to come and said he is working hard on tax reform.



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX