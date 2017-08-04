

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Paysafe Group plc and Pi UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated company jointly-owned by funds managed by Blackstone and funds managed and/or advised by CVC, announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Paysafe.



Under the terms of the Acquisition, each Paysafe Shareholder will be entitled to receive 590 pence in cash per Paysafe Share; The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Paysafe at about 2.96 billion pounds.



The Paysafe Independent Directors consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable.



The Acquisition is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions and certain further terms.



Paysafe expects to publish its results for the half year ended 30 June 2017 at 7.00 am BST on 8 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX