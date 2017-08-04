Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

PREMIER ENERGY AND WATER TRUST PLC

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Premier Fund Managers Limited

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed

or reached if different) 03/08/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 04/08/2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial in-struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.97% N/A 20.97% 18,088,480