EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Experts from global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group have been ranked among the top professionals across a range of areas in Who's Who Legal's 2017 Consulting Experts guide.

In Insurance & Reinsurance Experts 2017: Analysis, Robin Cantor is identified as a thought leader. She has over three decades of experience in insurance claims analysis. One respondent remarks, "Robin is a very knowledgeable economist and is highly creative in approaching how to estimate damages and how to assess liability in a case." Jeff Mitchell advises companies from a multitude of industries on issues relating to complex insurance and reinsurance. He is "invaluable, and can do the whole gamut of issues when it comes to insurance matters," according to commentators. The "highly sought after and extremely knowledgeable" Ben Nolan has extensive experience as an expert witness and has testified in numerous cases on behalf of insurers. Gregory Thaler focuses on quantum of damages, often in a litigation setting. Joseph Anastasi, Jonathan Humphrey and David Saunders are also recognized.

In Forensic & Litigation Consulting - Digital 2017: Analysis, the "fantastic" Robert DeCicco impresses sources with his first-rate computer forensics practice and is regarded by many to be "an incredibly talented expert." Peggy Daley has longstanding experience in high-stakes investigations and is well versed in dealing with a range of related matters including data privacy and analytics. Michael Bandemer is listed for his strong forensic expertise, and Michael Jelen is also recognized.

In Quantum of Damages 2017: Analysis, Richard Boulton QC is a pre-eminent expert in the market, with "very impressive" specialist expertise in quantum of damages. He is the "first choice" of many peers who highlight his extensive experience handling major disputes and investigations. He is listed among the thought leaders for EMEA. Daniel Ryan draws praise for his intricate expertise in assessing damages arising from a broad range of contractual and tortious matters. Jonathan Humphrey is noted for his outstanding expertise across a broad range of industries and jurisdictions. Andrew Caldwell, Bala Dharan, Christopher Goncalves, Mustafa Hadi, Michael Kenyon, Ben Nolan, David Teece and Heiko Ziehms are also recognized in the list.

Additionally, BRG experts are listed in the following disciplines:

Economic Consulting: Competition Economists: Jeffrey Church, David Teece, Oliver Grawe, Henry Kahwaty, David Kaplan and David Scheffman

Forensic & Litigation Consulting: Accountants: Richard Boulton, Mustafa Hadi, Ben Johnson, Daniel Ryan, David Saunders and Heiko Ziehms

Corporate Tax: Expert Witnesses: Richard Boulton

