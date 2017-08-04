PayCertify and Mondee Announce Billion Dollar Merchant Processing Partnership

As Part of the New Partnership, PayCertify will Process $200 Million per Month for Mondee

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / The founders of PayCertify are pleased to announce that they have recently established a billion dollar merchant processing partnership with Mondee, the largest wholesale airfare travel company in the United States. The companies' processing partnership will officially begin on August 1, 2017.

To learn more about Mondee and how they are quickly transforming travelers' approaches to private fares, please visit http://mondee.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, this is the first billion dollar deal for PayCertify; they will process $200 million per month for Mondee initially while also handling the Gateway and complete Fraud Protection Service, which are all housed on their platform.

PayCertify has been hard at work dedicating the necessary resources and creating the technology that will be needed to launch this exciting new multi-billion dollar partnership.

Mondee is currently the largest wholesale airfare travel company in the United States, the spokesperson noted, adding that PayCertify will help to streamline their revenue and processes to help Mondee build an enhanced bottom line revenue model.

"We are now an integral part to their platform, taking over more than three-fourths of their credit card payments and enhancing their fraud protection with our exclusive frictionless 3D secure and machine learning platform."

As the spokesperson noted, both PayCertify and Mondee will benefit from the new partnership.

"It will benefit PayCertify by increasing the amount of processing revenues that will allow us to continue pioneering the most advanced and innovative fraud prevention technology, and will benefit Mondee by reducing potential fraud and improving customer experiences on a massive scale," the spokesperson noted.

"Everyone on our team is very excited about this new partnership between Pay Certify and Mondee as it encompasses the entire ecosystem of what PayCertify provides an enterprise merchant," said Chase Harmer, CEO of PayCertify.

"In addition to the frictionless 3D secure platform, we will also offer fraud prevention and customer authentication, gateway, travel insurance and innovative custom features to enhance both the Mondee and their customers' experience."

About Mondee:

Mondee, which is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, is a partner-focused travel and technology group. It was formed to help transform historically under-invested but growing markets by providing financial support, marketing expertise, and technology innovation. With over $1 billion in annual sales, Mondee's proprietary solutions create value for suppliers, distribution partners, and their customers. For more information, please visit http://mondee.com/.

Contact:

Emely Matuse

E@Relyy.com

1-312-869-4495

SOURCE: Mondee