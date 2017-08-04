

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A vast majority of American voters disapprove of the way Republicans in Congress are handling healthcare, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll.



The poll found that 80 percent of voters disapprove of the GOP's handling of healthcare, while 15 just percent approve.



Even Republican voters disapprove of their party's handling of healthcare by 60 percent to 32 percent, potentially reflecting the GOP's failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.



However, Democrats in Congress also get low marks on their handling of healthcare, with voters disapproving by 59 percent to 34 percent.



'Nobody gets high marks on health care, but Republicans take a crushing blow,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. 'The message: Start over and do it right.'



The poll found that only 22 percent of voters think all of Obamacare should be repealed, while 40 percent say repeal parts of the law and 33 percent say don't repeal any of Obamacare.



Eighty-one percent of voters, including 76 percent of Republicans, said there should be bipartisan hearings on any new healthcare law.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,125 voters was conducted July 27th through August 1st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX