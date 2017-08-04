sprite-preloader
04.08.2017
Food Robotics Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2023: Increase in Demand for Enhanced Productivity Augments the Deployment of Robots

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Robotics Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global food robotics market is expected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, from $1,535 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Various technological advancements across numerous sectors has brought the fiction robots to reality. Increase in demand for enhanced productivity augments the deployment of robots to automate the tasks. This results in robots being an integral part of these industries.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is expected to surge the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, the increase in food safety regulations is expected to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

The report segments the global food robotics market based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, scara, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2023.

Companies Mentioned

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Abb Group
  • Rockwell Automation Incorporated
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Kuka Ag
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Staubli International Ag
  • Universal Robotics A/S

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Executive Summary

Chapter 3 - Market Overview

Chapter 4 - Global Food Robotics Market, By Type

Chapter 5 - Global Food Robotics Market, By Payload

Chapter 6 - Global Food Robotics Market, By Application

Chapter 7 - Food Robotics Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 - Company Profiles

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




