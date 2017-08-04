sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.08.2017 | 16:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global crude oil flow improvers market was valued at $1,282 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $1,920 million by 2023.

Crude oil flow improvers function as additive that provides suitable solution during crude oil extraction processes and maximize the production. Viscosity of heavy crude oil is crucial for long-distance transport to maintain its quality or state. Crude oil flow improvers enable reduction in viscosity of oil for processing and transport, thereby improving production performance and reducing operational costs. It is extracted from remote locations; hence, it is essential to transport extracted oil to appropriate destinations through pipelines, which is the most preferred and efficient way. High viscosity of heavy crude oil and its transportation specifically in cold regions is quite challenging as it becomes thicker with the decrease in temperature. Thus, crude oil flow improvers are widely used to control viscosity, reduce the turbulence, and increase the flow rate inside the pipelines.

The global crude oil flow improver market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and hydrate inhibitors. On the basis of application, it is categorized into extraction, pipeline, and refinery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

  • Halliburton Company
  • Baker Hughes
  • Nalco Champion
  • Basf Se
  • Schlumberger
  • Clariant
  • Dorf Ketal
  • Lubrizol Specialty Products, Inc.
  • Infineum
  • Evonik Industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Overview

Chapter 4. Global Crude Oil Flow Improver Market, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Crude Oil Flow Improver Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Crude Oil Flow Improver Market, By Geography

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skbb85/crude_oil_flow

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire