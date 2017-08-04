

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced that it has agreed to settle a lawsuit that claimed some Veterans Administration or VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans or IRRRLs originated by Wells Fargo should not have been eligible for VA guarantees. The suit, which was filed in 2006 and unsealed in 2011, sought compensation to the U.S. government over guarantee claims paid by the VA after those loans defaulted.



As per the agreement, Wells Fargo denies the allegations in the lawsuit but will pay $108 million to the U.S. government to resolve the claims.



The lawsuit had claimed that some VA IRRRLs should have been ineligible for VA guarantees because of certain fees charged to the borrowers when the loans were originated.



In 2011, Wells Fargo settled a separate class action lawsuit by allowing all veterans who received a VA IRRRL from Wells Fargo between January 20, 2004, and October 7, 2010,to obtain compensation regardless of whether there were indications that the fees in question had been paid by the customer.



