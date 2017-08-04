Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-08-04 16:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4 August 2017
Report No. 16/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640374
