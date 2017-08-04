sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,107 Euro		+0,003
+2,88 %
WKN: A1WY9J ISIN: TH3740010R16 Ticker-Symbol: 2VM1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL NVDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL NVDR
VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VGI GLOBAL MEDIA PCL NVDR0,107+2,88 %