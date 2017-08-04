Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, August 4
4 August 2017
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 July 2017 was 196.71 pence (30 June 2017: 204.37 pence per share).
The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 July 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Top ten holdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy plc
|48.0
|8.0%
|Northgate plc
|29.4
|5.0%
|STV Group plc
|25.6
|16.9%
|Fair FX Group plc
|17.1
|25.9%
|Leaf Clean Energy Co.
|13.5
|29.9%
|NCC Group plc
|12.9
|2.4%
|Ocado Group plc
|10.0
|0.5%
|Sutton Harbour Holdings plc
|7.6
|29.3%
|GI Dynamics Inc
|7.5
|46.4%
|Hansard Global
|2.7
|2.3%
|Total of ten largest holdings
|174.3
|Other investments
|22.4
|Cash and accruals
|0.0
|Total NAV
|196.7
The above NAV has been arrived at after providing for the interim dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2017 announced on 11 July 2017. The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 20 July 2017. The dividend will be paid on 18 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 21 July 2017 (the record date).
