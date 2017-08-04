Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

4 August 2017



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 July 2017 was 196.71 pence (30 June 2017: 204.37 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 July 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 48.0 8.0% Northgate plc 29.4 5.0% STV Group plc 25.6 16.9% Fair FX Group plc 17.1 25.9% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 13.5 29.9% NCC Group plc 12.9 2.4% Ocado Group plc 10.0 0.5% Sutton Harbour Holdings plc 7.6 29.3% GI Dynamics Inc 7.5 46.4% Hansard Global 2.7 2.3% Total of ten largest holdings 174.3 Other investments 22.4 Cash and accruals 0.0 Total NAV 196.7

The above NAV has been arrived at after providing for the interim dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2017 announced on 11 July 2017. The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 20 July 2017. The dividend will be paid on 18 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 21 July 2017 (the record date).

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080