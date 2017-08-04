sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

London, August 4

4 August 2017

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 July 2017 was 196.71 pence (30 June 2017: 204.37 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 July 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc48.08.0%
Northgate plc29.45.0%
STV Group plc25.616.9%
Fair FX Group plc17.125.9%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.13.529.9%
NCC Group plc12.92.4%
Ocado Group plc10.00.5%
Sutton Harbour Holdings plc7.629.3%
GI Dynamics Inc7.546.4%
Hansard Global2.72.3%
Total of ten largest holdings174.3
Other investments22.4
Cash and accruals0.0
Total NAV196.7

The above NAV has been arrived at after providing for the interim dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2017 announced on 11 July 2017. The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 20 July 2017. The dividend will be paid on 18 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 21 July 2017 (the record date).

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


