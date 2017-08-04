Mobile Cloud Market by Application (2017-2023): Lack of Skilled Workforce, Security Issues & a Lack of Interoperability are Key Challenges

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Cloud Market by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The mobile cloud market was valued at $12.07 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach at $74.25 billion by 2023, to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023.

With advancements in mobile technologies and increased smartphone penetration that alters the business around us, cloud computing, wireless networks, and mobile computing converge to provide mobile users a rich experience with data storage and processing services on a cloud service platform rather than on a mobile device itself, thus eliminating the need for a powerful device with high memory capacity and processing speed. This has resulted in the ease of access to data, improved scalability, and accessing business applications on the go. Consumers are engaging and transacting with businesses more on their smartphones rather than on PCs.



This has resulted in widespread adoption of the mobile cloud by organizations that have resulted in tremendous growth of the global mobile cloud market. Lack of skilled workforce, security issues, and lack of interoperability between platforms and operating systems have been the reasons few organizations resist the adoption of the mobile cloud. However, with improvements in connectivity, collaborative solutions, big data, and cloud computing technologies, the mobile cloud market will continue to evolve in future.



