Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Worth 56.07 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace (ATCSCC, ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, FSS), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), Sector (Commercial, Defense), Investment Type, System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the Air Traffic Control Market is projected to grow from USD 30.77 Billion in 2017 to USD 56.07 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse146 Market Data Tables and58 Figures spread through310 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-traffic-control-equipment-market-159216929.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The air traffic control market is projected to reach USD 56.07 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as modernization of Air Traffic Management (ATM) infrastructure, increase in the number of airports in emerging economies, and the need for efficient airspace management are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market.

The ARTCC segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on airspace, the Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) segment of the air traffic control market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the modernization of airports as well as the upgrade of ATC equipment.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=159216929

The hardware systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the air traffic control market in 2017

Based on system, the hardware systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the air traffic control market in 2017. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) architecture fundamentally depends on the hardware deployed on ground and in air. Different types of ATC hardware systems include Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR), Air Route Surveillance Radar (RSR), Mono-Pulse Surveillance Radar (MSSR), Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Instrument Landing System (ILS), simulators, and surveillance satellites. The major function of ATC hardware systems is to collect real-time information, transmit data, and maintain an orderly flow of air traffic.

The air traffic control market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The air traffic control market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the modernization of airport infrastructure, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased procurement of air traffic control equipment to streamline flight operations.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=159216929

Key players operating in the air traffic control market include Thales SA (France), Harris Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Frequentis AG (Austria), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market by Domain (ATC, ATFM, AIM), End-Use (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation & Simulation), Investment Type (Greenfield, Brownfield), Airport Class (A,B,C,D), System & Region-Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-traffic-management-market-160955838.html

Smart Airports Market by Technology (Communication, Security, Cargo & Baggage Handling, Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices), Landside, Airside, Terminal Side, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-airports-market-544.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets