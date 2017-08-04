According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in EMEA 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The automated oil tank cleaning systems are used to remove sludge that accumulates over the years at the bottom of crude oil and petroleum product tanks. These are high pressure cleaning modular systems that can clean all-size, fixed as well as floating-roof oil tanks. The automated oil tank cleaning system manufacturers mostly sell their systems to service providers that further enter into contracts with end-users. As the crude oil prices will recover post-2018, the operational spending of exploration and production (E&P) players will increase. Thus, more contracts for industrial cleaning services such as tank cleaning will be witnessed, which will drive the demand for automated tank cleaning systems over the forecast period.

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA into the following segments by the application. They are:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA are discussed below:

Upstream

Refineries and oil terminals are the major segments in upstream that use automated oil tank cleaning systems. Refineries require tanks of differing volumes to store crude oil and refined products. Cleaning of tanks in the refineries is very important, as the accumulation of sludge disturbs the accuracy in custody transfer and the data accuracy related to space availability in tanks.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "Owing to the increasing demand for refined products in the Middle East and Africa, the respective governments have come up with several new refineries plans over the next five years. It is anticipated that, as new refineries will show up, maintenance of existing refineries will also speed up, thereby providing an opportunity for vendors of automated oil tank cleaning systems."

Midstream

Ships are widely used to carry the crude oil from the production site to the refineries in a different part of the world. The size of oil tankers ranges from few thousand metric tons of deadweight (DWT) to 550,000 DWT Ultra Large crude carriers (ULCCs). Oil tankers carry products ranging from low-grade crude oil to refined petroleum products.

"Oil tankers carry raw crude oil that contains asphaltene compounds and naphtha content that settle down and form a thick slurry. The cleaning of these tanks is done on the ship with Crude Oil Washing (COW). In the COW process, the crude oil tanker is cleaned with crude oil cargo when the oil tanker is emptied. Same grade oil is again pumped into the tank, preheated, and then sprayed on the walls of the tanker with pressurized nozzles to wash away the sludge," adds Raghav.

Upstream

The upstream segment includes the onshore and offshore oil production activities that require tanks to store chemicals and crude oil. Different sizes of tanks are used for application in offshore and onshore activities. Onshore holds the maximum revenue share of the automated oil tank cleaning system in the upstream segment than offshore.

Tanks are required to store the chemicals, such as barite and bentonites, which are used to store the crude oil. Offshore production terminals use Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) to store crude oil and carry it to the onshore processing units. The tanks on FPSO are cleaned with automated oil tank cleaning system or manually. The oil tank cleaning for offshore has the additional challenge of corrosion. Thus, limited vendors provide services for offshore vessel cleaning.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Veolia Environnement

Oreco A/S

M-I SWACO

Scanjet Systems

Alfa Laval

