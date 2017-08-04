Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% During 2017-2023: Analysis By Technology, Grid Type, End Use & Geography

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at $29,770 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach $64,671 million from 2017 to 2023.

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market has witnessed an increase in demand, owing to the availability of solar energy and increase in demand for electricity. Moreover, various encouraging and incentivized steps are taken by government, such as feed-in-tariff coupled with introduction of gross metering policy has further led to development of rooftop solar PV. In addition, rise in adoption of distributed PV technology globally is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, affordability of these installations has increased, owing to high levels of market competition. Moreover, growth of property value and durability contribute to the market growth in residential areas. However, lack of robust smart grid infrastructure restrains the market growth.

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation market is segmented based on technology, grid-type, end use, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is classified into thin film and crystalline silicon. Crystalline silicon is further divided into monocrystalline and multi crystalline. On the basis of grid-type, it is bifurcated into grid connected and off-grid. Grid connected is further categorized into centralized and decentralized. By end use, the market is classified into residential and commercial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include:

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.

Sun Power Corporation

First Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Schott Solar Ag .

. Sharp Corporation

Solar World Ag

Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd. Corporation

Trina Solar Ltd.



