

JERUSALEM - A Senate committee has approved legislation aimed at cutting US financial aid to the Palestinian Authority until it eschews a policy of rewarding terrorism.



The Taylor Force Act would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority stops paying terrorists guilty of violence against Israelis and Americans. The bill is named after an American University student, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv last year.



The legislation, introduced by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker, received bipartisan support in the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and was approved by a 17-4 vote Thursday.



The legislation now moves to the full Senate for consideration.



The committee agreed to an amendment to create the Palestinian Authority Accountability Fund. This escrow account will hold the assistance funds that directly benefit the Palestinian Authority as a positive inducement to accelerate the end of the prisoner payment system.



The East Jerusalem Hospital Network has been exempted from the suspension of aid.



Members of the Senate Committee alleged that the Palestinian Government allots monthly stipends of as much as $3,500 to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails for acts of terrorism, as well as the families of deceased terrorists.



They sent a letter to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, urging her to raise the problem of PA payments for acts of terrorism at the UN Security Council.



Corker, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the United States cannot accept a policy that rewards acts of terrorism like the one that tragically took the life of Taylor Force.



Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Committee, said the measure is intended to send an unambiguous signal to the Palestinian Authority that it must stop incentivizing terror. 'U.S. assistance that directly benefits the Palestinian Authority cannot continue until the abhorrent prisoner payment system ends'.



