

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The new vending machine for clothing at the Oakland Airport in California will be a blessing for travelers. At the push of a button, you can get the thermal t-shirt or lightweight jacket of your size and color of your choice.



The facility is offered by Uniqlo, a casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer in Japan, owned by Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. The company has plans to install nine more vending machines in malls in Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, Houston Airport and Queens Center in New York soon.



'Uniqlo to Go' is a unique concept to provide LifeWear thermal heat-tech T-shirt, lightweight down jacket, etc. in various colors. The T-shirt will cost $14.90, and jacket $69.90.



The vending machine has a touchscreen to choose from the collection. The clothes are packed in boxes inside a six foot vending machine.



