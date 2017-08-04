

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five entertainers have been chosen for the Kennedy Center's 2017 award for their lifetime artistic contributions.



This year's awards are historic in the sense that they include the first Cuban American Gloria Estefan, and the first hip-hop artist LL Cool J to earn the prestigious award.



The other awardees announced by Kennedy Center Honors Thursday are veteran musician and record producer Lionel Richie, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, and television writer and producer Norman Lear.



Gloria Estefan, the singer-songwriter and actress whose family fled to Miami as a result of the Cuban Revolution, and Norman Lear are outspoken critics of US President Donald Trump, particularly his anti-immigration and anti-arts agenda.



The awards will be presented in a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on December 3.



As is the tradition, the President and First Lady will have dinner with the honorees.



The Honors Gala will be recorded for broadcast on the CBS Network for the 40th consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special on December 26 at 9 p.m. ET, the Kennedy Center said.



'The Kennedy Center Honors spotlights the extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and shaped cultural life in America,' said David M. Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX