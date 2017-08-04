

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After being elected as a Democrat just nine months ago, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has revealed plans to switch parties and become a Republican.



Justice announced his plans to jump to the GOP during a rally with President Donald Trump in Huntington, West Virginia, on Thursday.



'With lots of prayers and lots of thinking, I'll tell you West Virginians, I can't help you any more being a Democrat governor,' Justice said. 'So tomorrow, I will be changing my registration to Republican.'



Justice, a billionaire coal mining and agriculture businessman, argued that the Democratic Party has walked away from him.



Trump praised the decision by Justice, which he claimed shows the country that his agenda 'rises above left and right.'



The move by Justice would give Republicans control of a record 34 governorships compared to just fifteen for the Democrats.



Elisabeth Pearson, Executive Director of the Democratic Governors Association, accused Justice of deceiving the voters of West Virginia when he ran as a Democrat.



'West Virginians have learned that they simply can't trust Jim Justice,' Pearson said. 'He will always put his financial interests above the needs of West Virginians.'



Pearson claimed Justice owes millions of dollars in unpaid company taxes after a deal with a Russian coal company.



'If President Trump cut a deal, we hope it does not put U.S. taxpayers on the hook to bail out Jim Justice's personal finances,' she added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX