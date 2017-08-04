Technavio's latest report on the global automotive automatic transmission (AT) system marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005332/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive automatic transmission system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global automotive AT system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for comfort and convenience among consumers. Also, the growing traffic concerns will also push consumers toward adopting AT systems. The modern AT systems are more refined and efficient than their older counterparts, which make them better suited for mass applications.

Ayan Bandyopadhyay, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on powertrain sector, says, "The advent of technology has enabled faster and quicker gear shifts, which is making the modern AT systems, such as DCT, more demanding in the global automotive AT system market. The declining cost of development and ownership, combined with the advantage of automated and MT, is further driving the growth of DCT in the automotive industry."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive AT system marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of auto-shift MT system with adaptive transmission control

Varied driving dynamics using paddle shifters: configurable tiptronic transmission system

Increasing gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Development of auto-shift MT system with adaptive transmission control

The automotive market has seen significant developments in the field of powertrain, which are leading to some of the disruptive technologies across the world. As per the present automotive market dynamics, CVTs are replacing hydraulic AT coupled with torque converter. DCTs have also gained market awareness and penetration, which has resulted in their high demand from consumers.

"With advancements in technological developments, modern automatics are improving by delivering smoother gear shifts along with superior fuel efficiency, without compromising on the power output. The global automotive industry is witnessing innovative developments, such as auto shift MT system," according to Ayan

Varied driving dynamics using paddle shifters: configurable tiptronic transmission system

The global automotive tiptronic transmission market has evolved for different segments of vehicles. OEMs, which lead in terms of technology, are stocking their vehicles with two fully automatic modes drive and sport in the automatic gearboxes with tiptronic transmission.

Modern automated gearboxes with tiptronic type manual gear changing are now incorporating advanced electronics using an ECU or transmission control unit. The transmission control unit takes decisions based on the electrical signals it receives from the different types of sensors located in various places on the engine.

Increasing gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance

The global automotive industry is experiencing a revival in the form of better designs and configurations in internal combustion engines. The powertrain system in automobiles consists of the engine, transmission, and the drivetrain system, with the primary function of delivering power to the wheels.

Mercedes-Benz's new 9G Tronic is the first gearbox for rear-wheel drive with a torque converter and has been launched in its E-class sedans. The engineers at Mercedes have focused primarily on the ease of gear shifts during its development. The whole system consists of a twin turbine torsional damper and a centrifugal pendulum technology, which ensures great driving comfort.

The key vendors are as follows:

BorgWarner

ZF Friedrichshafen

Schaeffler

Eaton

Aisin Seiki

Voith

EXEDY

Browse Related Reports:

Global Two-wheeler Transmission System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Flat Boxer Engine Market 2017-2021

Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005332/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com