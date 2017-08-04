sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.08.2017 | 17:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Protein Supplement Market (2017-2023): Analyis By Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel & Geography

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Protein Supplement Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global protein supplement market was valued at $2,662 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,946 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Protein is a critical component of hormones, vital organs, immunity system, and nervous system. It is usually found in meat & animal products such as beef, dairy, fish, & poultry and plant-based products, which include soy, beans, nuts, & whole grains. The synthetically made high-quality protein sources include different types of protein supplements in the form of powder, shakes, and bars. Protein supplements are the food material, which help build and repair or maintain muscles, skin, and hair in the body. It also helps reduce weight, lower cholesterol, strengthen immunity, and prevent cardiovascular diseases. These are generally brought through online fitness stores due to the variety of options available and the convenience of consumers.

Increase in health-related concerns of people, which shifts their attention toward fitness centers, gyms, and health clubs majorly drives the market growth. Furthermore, rise in obesity rates and growth in disposable income are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, presence of cheaper substitutes, side-effects of protein supplements, and negative publicity & claims are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of protein supplements in untapped region are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories,
  • Abh Pharma Inc.,
  • Amway Corporation,
  • Glanbia Group, Glaxosmithkline (Gsk),
  • Gnc Holdings, Makers Nutrition,
  • Herbalife International Of America, Inc.,
  • Suppleform,
  • Vitaco Health

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Overview

Chapter 4. Global Protein Supplement Market, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Protein Supplement Market, By Form

Chapter 6. Global Protein Supplement Market, By Source

Chapter 7. Global Protein Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 8. Global Protein Supplement Market, By Geography

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smlw6j/protein

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire