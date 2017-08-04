SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Dave Elkington, founder of AI-fueled sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com, was named to The SaaS Report's list of top 50 SaaS CEOs. The SaaS Report is a key source of information and reporting on businesses in the cloud computing space.

According to the report, the listing was compiled based on the following primary factors: company growth, work culture, product technology, financial performance, and professional experience.

Elkington founded InsideSales in 2004, as an extension of his senior thesis on the organization of large quantities of information. The result is a world-renown software company focusing on developing cloud-based solutions for business-to-business sales organizations seeking to boost revenue through sales cycle acceleration.

Elkington primarily attributes the success of InsideSales products to Neuralytics, the statistical models and database of over 110 billion sales interactions, which, when combined, predictively decode the sales process and provide sales reps with recommendations proven to boost revenue.

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's leading sales acceleration platform built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

