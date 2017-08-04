Mobile BI Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2023: Analysis By Type, Application, Industry Vertical & Geography

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile BI Market By Application- Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue.

Real time accessibility of information on the cross mobile platforms drives the mobile BI industry significantly and the growth is expected to increase further during forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile BI market, owing to high speed and advanced internet infrastructure, high speed internet connectivity in the developing countries, high demand for smartphones, and increase in popularity of media & entertainment and health & fitness.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, due to high number of mobile internet users. China houses the largest market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to surpass the U.S. mobile BI industry in terms of market size.



Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

