According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global bronchodilators marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Bronchodilators Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global bronchodilators market into four major segments based on drug class. They are:

Anticholinergic bronchodilators

Adrenergic bronchodilators

Bronchodilator combinations

Methylxanthines

Anticholinergic bronchodilators

Anticholinergics relax and enlarge the airways in the lungs, which will make breathing easier. They protect the airways from spasms, which can suddenly cause the airway to become narrower (bronchospasm). They also reduce the amount of mucus produced by the airways. Anticholinergics are considered as first-line therapy for the treatment of COPD. They are used for both short and long-term relief of symptoms. Two types of anticholinergics are available in the market, namely, short-acting and long-acting.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research, "The usage of anticholinergics over the years has proven that they are beneficial to patients in terms of reduced hospitalizations and mortality due to COPD. Anticholinergics, as an add-on to current treatment options, may address the unmet needs in asthma management."

Adrenergic bronchodilators

Adrenergic bronchodilators are inhaled medicines that help to open the airways. They are used to treat asthma and chronic bronchitis. The adrenergic bronchodilators have become a major form of therapy to clear an obstruction in the airways. The modern agents are effective to eliminate bronchospasm and prevent its occurrence. Few drugs such as albuterol, terbutaline, and fenoterol have similar pharmacologic profiles. Most of these adrenergic bronchodilators are administered alone or in combination with corticosteroids, with the inhalation as the dominant ROA.

Adrenergic bronchodilators are the most cost effective for the treatment of COPD and asthma. The adrenergic agonists prevent nocturnal asthma and provide extended protection against exercise-induced bronchoconstriction.

Bronchodilator combinations

The combination drug consisting of LABA and inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) is a therapeutic trend observed in the market. This therapy is gaining popularity owing to its effectiveness. It increases patient compliance, as it is administered as a once-daily dose. The market is set to witness the launch of many such therapies during the forecast period. These drugs suppress the immune response in the individuals with asthma and reduce bronchial hyperactivity.

"The market for combination therapies for the treatment of COPD is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the efficacy of these drugs over monotherapies. Many drugs present in the pipeline are combination therapies, and few of them are expected to be launched into the market during the forecast period," says Sapna.

Methylxanthines

Methylxanthines represent a unique class of drugs for the treatment of COPD and asthma, are available in pill, liquid, injection, or suppository form. The methylxanthine theophylline has demonstrated the efficacy in attenuating the three cardinal features of asthma, reversible airflow obstruction, airway hyperresponsiveness, and airway inflammation. However, due to their side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), methylxanthines are not considered as first-choice medicines to treat COPD. This segment has a small share in the market due to its side effects such as liver disease.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

