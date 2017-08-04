The "Europe Smart Labels Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Smart Labels Market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Smart labels have been introduced due to seamless technological integration within the packaging industry. The smart labels have the potential to allow real-time tracking along with real time product identification and supply detailed product information to the user.

The growing concerns among vendors over security and the need for anti-theft models have driven the need for smart labels. The smart labels technology has been the recipient of continuous technological innovation.

The need for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the growth of the market in the global ecosystem. With the rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements in the various sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food, beverages, and others, have contributed to the growth of smart labels market.

Based on the Product Types, the Smart Labels market is segmented into RFID, Electronic Article Surveillance Label, Sensing Label, and Others. The Applications market is segmented into Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods, and Others. Based on the End Users, the market is segmented into Logistics, Retail, Food, Beverages, FMCG, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Smart Labels Market

5. Europe Smart Labels Market by Application

6. Europe Smart Labels Market by End User

7. Europe Smart Labels Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Advantech U.S. Inc.

Alien Technology Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Ltd.

Graphic Label Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd.

Muehlbauer Holding Ag Co.

Thinfilm Electronics

Sato Holdings

Zebra Technologies Corporation

