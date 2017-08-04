The full-service Asian restaurant industry leader brings its first-of-its-kind concept, P.F. Chang's Asian Table, to the heart of London

P.F. Chang's, the full-service Asian restaurant industry leader, today announced it has opened its first restaurant in the United Kingdom, the P.F. Chang's Asian Table. With the opening, P.F. Chang's now has a presence in 21 countries outside the U.S.

The 138-seat P.F. Chang's Asian Table restaurant, a first-of-its-kind concept located in the heart of London, offers a smaller footprint than traditional P.F. Chang's restaurants around the world while adhering to the brand's Farm to Wok food philosophy where dishes are prepared from scratch every day using only fresh ingredients. It also is the first P.F. Chang's restaurant in the world to offer breakfast every day and brunch on the weekend.

"We are thrilled to open in London with a new urban model that we believe will be the launching point to take P.F. Chang's to other European countries," said Mike Welborn, P.F. Chang's president, Global Brand Development. "From the trendy location to the unique décor and food where our chefs use only real, whole, fresh ingredients that are hand cut every day, the P.F. Chang's Asian Table will be a popular destination for Londoners."

The décor of the P.F. Chang's Asian Table pays homage to its location, the former site of Studio 51, the jazz club where the Rolling Stones got their start, complete with a gold vinyl record-lined bar. The restaurant also features an open kitchen and an in-house bakery.

P.F. Chang's currently owns and operates almost 300 restaurants in the U.S. and in 22 countries and territories.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to WokTM menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has almost 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 22 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

