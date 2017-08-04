According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ellipticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ellipticals Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Technological advances in fitness equipment include integration of various components into a single unit, electronic sensors for additional guidance, and wearable technologies that track physical exertions. For instance, Technogym offers the Ecosystem Open Platform, which operates a wide range of interconnected products, content, services, and programs for their members. Another player, Precor, offers the Preva platform that helps in tracking fitness goals.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global ellipticals market into three major segments by end user. They are:

Health clubs and gyms

Individual users

Commercial users

Global ellipticals market by individual users

The demand for ellipticals and other fitness equipment among individual users is growing rapidly. This trend is mostly seen among individuals, especially affluent consumers, who are purchasing ellipticals and other strength training equipment or building gyms within their houses. Manufacturers are producing ellipticals that can be used at home.

According to Sharan Jaganath, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "The ellipticals provide users or trainers with adequate upper and lower body workout in the comfort of their homes. They include features that can be customized like easy-to-display options, pre-programmed fitness routines, vital signs monitors, video displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and other comfort and convenience amenities such as water bottle holders, book rests, speakers, and countered seats."

Global ellipticals market by health clubs and gyms

With an increasing number of individuals making efforts to stay fit, maintain strength, lose weight, and remain stress-free, the demand for fitness equipment is growing positively. Some key aspects influencing consumers to join gyms and health clubs are the rise in pay levels and a growing urge to stay healthy and fit.

"With the rate of employment increasing, several young and working population have started to go to gyms and health clubs. As the employment rate in the country increases, the average income level in the country also increases, triggering more investment in gyms and health clubs. This raises the investment in fitness equipment such as ellipticals," says Sharan.

Global ellipticals market by commercial users

Commercial users for ellipticals include corporate offices and hotels. Most corporate offices have made it a point to add gyms and exercise areas within their premises to cater to employee needs. Employers are trying to provide work-life balance to their employees by creating health and fitness awareness.

Some hotels provide health and fitness suites with private gyms, trainers, and masseuses. Some of the popular hotels providing gym facilities are Hotel Hilton Garden, Hyatt, The Atlantis, and Palladium. The elliptical brands used in hotels include LifeFitness, Precor, and Core Health Fitness.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cybex International

Johnson Health Tech

Life Fitness

SOLE Treadmills,

Precor

