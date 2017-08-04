

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, adding to early gains following the release of upbeat U.S. jobs data.



While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



The early strength in Europe came as German factory orders data beat estimates and investors digested a raft of mixed corporate earnings results.



German factory orders grew 1 percent in June from May, when they increased by revised 1.1 percent, official data showed. Orders were forecast to grow by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the U.K. economy is 'a little bit' better placed to cope with a possible rate hike, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told BBC radio.



Additional buying interest was generated by the release of a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of July.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



With the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in July from 4.4 percent in June. The modest decrease matched economist estimates.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group moved higher after swinging to a profit in the second quarter, despite a U.S. settlement fine.



German insurer Allianz also moved to the upside after it agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in LV's general insurance business.



Meanwhile, reinsurer Swiss Re came under pressure after its first-half group net income dropped by a third due to lower premiums and a weaker investment return.



Shares of Andritz plummeted after the Austrian engineering group said it expects slightly lower sales in 2017 compared to 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX