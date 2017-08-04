Medical Carts Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2023: Growth in Focus on Improvement of Patient Safety

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Carts Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global medical carts market accounted for $571 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $1,302 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023.
Upsurge in use of electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration record (eMAR) to avoid medical errors, rise in need for rapid & easy accessibility to medical supplies and equipment, and growth in focus on improvement of patient safety & nursing efficiency are the key factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, development of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, fuel the demand and application of medical carts. However, high costs of medical carts, limited availability of funds, and dearth of skilled professionals could impede the market growth.
North America accounted for the highest market share in the medical carts market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for customized and sophisticated medical carts that fit the minimal hospital area and aids in improving nursing efficiency. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development in the economic conditions.
Companies Mentioned
- Intermetro Industries Corporation (A Part Of Ali Group)
- Harloff Company (Harloff Manufacturing Co.)
- Armstrong Medical
- Capsa Solutions Llc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Itd Gmbh
- Midmark Corporation
- The Bergmann Group
- Life-Medic Healthcare Supplies Pte Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Executive Summary
Chapter 3 - Market Overview
Chapter 4 - Medical Carts Market, By Type
Chapter 5 - Medical Carts Market, By Region
Chapter 6 - Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khsv87/medical_carts
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716