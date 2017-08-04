

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks continued to rise Friday, extending weekly gains despite a tough session for Swiss Re.



The SMI Index rose 40.38 points, or 0.44 percent, to 9176.99, led by strong performanced from Credit Suisse and Geberit.



Swiss Re said first-half net profit fell 35 percent to $1.2 billion, after claims from natural disasters such as Australia's Cyclone Debbie. Shares dropped 3 percent.



Lonza said it has acquired Micro-Macinazione, a contract manufacturer for the pharma industry.



Berner Kantonalbank posted first-half profit of 56.9 million Swiss francs.



