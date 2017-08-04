The "Europe Baby Drinks Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Baby Drinks Market would grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2017-2023.

The market for baby drinks is largely driven due to a substantial increase in the working women population. In addition, high nutritional and vitamins content such as iron, which prevents anemia has also had a strong positive impact on the market expansion.

Moreover, probiotic supplemented baby drinks are effective in preventing diarrhea, easing colic, and lowering the risk of food related allergies. Baby drinks, such as infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, are considered to be a rich source of energy, protein, certain vitamins, and minerals.

Based on the product type, the Baby Drinks market is segmented across Infant Formula, Baby Electrolyte, and Baby Juices. The market is further segmented based on Infant Formula type into Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk and Growing up Milk.

Based on Juice type, the market is further sub categorized across Concentrated and Ready to Drink. The segmentation based on Applications includes 6 Months to 12 Months, Less than 6 Months, 12 Months to 36 Months and Others. Based on Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores and Others

Based on country, Europe Baby Drinks market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Russia remained the dominant region in the Baby Drinks market in 2016. UK and France are the prominent market for baby drinks in European region.

