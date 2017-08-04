Technavio's latest report on the global fiber channel adapter marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global fiber channel adapter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Fiber channel adapters are the major components of network access devices and are critical to any business operation. Network technologies are an essential element for consumers and businesses as they allow access to advanced technology. Many enterprises globally, including CSPs and telecommunication vendors, are establishing data centers to offer cloud-based services and carrier Ethernet services to both consumers and businesses worldwide.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on embedded systems sector, says, "With the use of fiber channel infrastructure and the requirement for the continuous availability of services to the end-users, data centers with telecommunication servers are adopting high-performance network switches and routers that are equipped with ports offering speeds of up to 1,000Gbps."

The top three emerging trends driving the global fiber channel adapter marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing adoption of virtualized computing environments

Increasing adoption of fiber channel adapters in cloud computing

Evolution of fiber channel-based storage networking

Increasing adoption of virtualized computing environments

Virtualization and virtualized computing environments are rapidly being adopted by the enterprises and end-users across the world. Virtualized computing environments simulate multiple instances of the equipment over a single physical infrastructure, which increases the load of the data transmission mediums. Fiber channel adapters are being adopted in virtualized computing environments, which support all types of data to be transmitted on a single transmission medium.

Increasing adoption of fiber channel adapters in cloud computing

Cloud computing and cloud-based applications are being increasingly adopted by the enterprises across the world to meet their computing demands. This is driving the need for high-speed data transmission mediums to be incorporated into core communication networks. Cloud computing service providers are looking for solutions that have a lower jitter and increased efficiency compared with fiber networks.

"The modern data centers that are being established are equipped with high-speed computing equipment and high-speed data transmitting equipment. These high-speed data transmitting devices need fiber channel solutions, thus increasing the demand for FC components in the market," adds Sunil

Evolution of fiber channel-based storage networking

The global fiber channel adapter market will witness the evolution of high-speed, low-latency, and high-performance storage facilities. These storage facilities can store and retrieve data at faster speeds. High-speed fiber channel adapter networks begin with servers in the first phase of adoption. Consequently, the other peripherals connected to the server are upgraded to support very high-speed communication.

With the adoption of fiber channel technology for data transmission, there will be a faster and reliable transmission of data across the network. Currently, the data transmission capacity of the core networks across the world is being upgraded by fiber channel adapter technology, and in the coming years, the technology will find its implementation in enterprise networks and computing peripherals.

The key vendors are as follows:

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

QLogic

Broadcom

