Radiotherapy Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2023: Rise in Adoption of Radiotherapy Devices & Procedures

The "Radiotherapy Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global radiotherapy market was valued at $4,723 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $7,222 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy, and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices. However, lack of skilled personnel and difficulty in tumor visualization restrict the market growth. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets and rise in demand for cancer treatment are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Companies Mentioned



Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta Ab

Accuray Incorporated

Iba (Ion Beam Applications Sa)

Nordion, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Isoray Medical, Inc.

Raysearch Laboratories Ab

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Executive Summary



Chapter 3 - Market Overview

Chapter 4 - Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type



Chapter 5 - Radiotherapy Market, By End Use



Chapter 6 - Radiotherapy Market, Be Region



Chapter 7 - Company Profiles



